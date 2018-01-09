2017 Hajj: Kano Govt To Investigate Non-payment Of Pilgrims’ Deposits

The Kano State government has constituted a six-man committee to find out why the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency failed to refund intending pilgrims who paid deposits for 2017 Hajj but did not make it to the Holy Land. This is contained in a statement signed by the director-general, Media and Communications to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, […]

The post 2017 Hajj: Kano Govt To Investigate Non-payment Of Pilgrims' Deposits appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

