 2017 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions – Axios | Nigeria Today
2017 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions – Axios

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


2017 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions
The number of global mergers and acquisitions hit an all-time high in 2017, although the aggregate value of those deals fell short of 2016 and 2015, according to Thomson Reuters. Deals for U.S.-based targets experienced a similar dichotomy. Source

