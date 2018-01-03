2017 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions – Axios
|
Axios
|
2017 was a record year for mergers and acquisitions
Axios
The number of global mergers and acquisitions hit an all-time high in 2017, although the aggregate value of those deals fell short of 2016 and 2015, according to Thomson Reuters. Deals for U.S.-based targets experienced a similar dichotomy. Source …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!