2018: Ajakaye Urges Ekiti Electorates To Elect Good Leader

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti The Bishop of Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, has advised the people of Ekiti State on the need to use the opportunity presented by the July 14, 2018 governorship poll to put in place a true, selfless and purposeful leadership in the state. Bishop Ajakaye in his 2018 […]

The post 2018: Ajakaye Urges Ekiti Electorates To Elect Good Leader appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

