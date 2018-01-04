2018: Cassava growers target 2m tonnes production – TODAY.NG
TODAY.NG
2018: Cassava growers target 2m tonnes production
TODAY.NG
The Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA) says it is targeting the production of additional two million tonnes of cassava for industrial use in the next cropping season. Mr Segun Adewumi, the National President of the association, disclosed this …
