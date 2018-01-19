2018 C’wealth Games: Nigeria to take part in 9 sports

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria has been accredited to participate in 9 sports at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

This was disclosed by the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Hbu Gumel in an elaborate press conference held at the SWAN Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos yesterday.

The NOC President named the sports as Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling. Others include Para-Athletics, Para-Powerlifting and Para-Table Tennis.

Said he, “Much as a lot still needs to be done, I must attest that all is set for yet another glorious outing for our contingent in Gold Coast, Australia.”

He said that Team Nigeria athletes are camping in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt with the plan of having the final camp in Australia before the Games begin.

“With this plan in place, we will be returning from Gold Coast with far better results at the Commonwealth Games than previously,” he said.

The NOC President also spoke on the Nigeria House Project in Gold Coast, saying that ”it is our intention to take advantage of every opportunity to showcase the diversity of Nigerian culture, touristic values and investment platforms, through the hospitality project of the Nigeria House in Gold Coast.”

He said that already a team of promoters and consultants are working on a template of setting up a Nigeria hospitality foyer at the Games.

Engineer Gumel also spoke on Nigeria’s participation in the forthcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, the African Youth Games in Algeria and the Youth Olympics in Argentina later in the year.

