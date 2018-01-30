2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results & Leaderboard

Jason Day has won the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Torrey Pines Golf Club.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results

The 2018 Farmers Insurance Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Scores Total Strokes 1st Jason Day -10 278 2nd Ryan Palmer -10 278 2nd Alex Noren -10 278 4th J.B. Holmes -9 279 5th Keegan Bradley -8 280 6th Charles Howell III -7 281 6th Tony Finau -7 281 8th Robert Garrigus -6 282 8th Harris English -6 282 8th Justin Rose -6 282 8th Marc Leishman -6 282 12th Retief Goosen -5 283 12th Emiliano Grillo -5 283 12th Luke List -5 283 12th Gary Woodland -5 283 12th Lanto Griffin -5 283 12th Brandon Harkins -5 283 12th Hideki Matsuyama -5 283 12th Tom Hoge -5 283 20th Rory Sabbatini -4 284 20th Cameron Smith -4 284 20th Abraham Ancer -4 284 23rd J.J. Henry -3 285 23rd J.J. Spaun -3 285 23rd Michael Kim -3 285 23rd Patrick Reed -3 285 23rd Chesson Hadley -3 285 23rd Tiger Woods -3 285 29th Kevin Streelman -2 286 29th Russell Knox -2 286 29th Corey Conners -2 286 29th Jon Rahm -2 286 29th Brendan Steele -2 286 29th Maverick McNealy -2 286 35th Martin Flores -1 287 35th Kevin Tway -1 287 35th Chris Kirk -1 287 35th Beau Hossler -1 287 35th C.T. Pan -1 287 35th Charley Hoffman -1 287 35th Cody Gribble -1 287 35th Adam Hadwin -1 287 35th Brice Garnett -1 287 35th Si Woo Kim -1 287 45th Tom Lovelady E 288 45th Francesco Molinari E 288 45th John Huh E 288 45th James Hahn E 288 45th Phil Mickelson E 288 45th Brandt Snedeker E 288 51st Talor Gooch 1 289 51st Kyle Stanley 1 289 51st Patrick Cantlay 1 289 54th Anirban Lahiri 2 290 54th Billy Horschel 2 290 54th Bill Haas 2 290 54th Andrew Putnam 2 290 58th Nick Watney 3 291 58th Cameron Davis 3 291 58th Bud Cauley 3 291 58th New ZealandDanny Lee 3 291 58th Cameron Tringale 3 291 63rd Julian Suri 4 292 63rd Jimmy Walker 4 292 63rd Keith Mitchell 4 292 66th Robert Streb 5 293 67th Lucas Glover 6 294 67th Benjamin Silverman 6 294 69th Hunter Mahan 7 295 69th Sean O’Hair 7 295 69th Sung-hoon Kang 7 295 72nd Roberto Diaz 8 296 73rd Ted Potter Jr. 9 297 73rd JT Poston 9 297 75th Nick Taylor 10 298 75th Grayson Murray 10 298 77th Camilo Villegas 11 299

