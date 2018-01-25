2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California on Thursday January 25th. The Farmers Insurance Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am local time.

The 166 player strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open have been paired into xx two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times

The Farmers Insurance Open 2018 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

TORREY PINES GC (SOUTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:00 AM J.J. Henry Kevin Streelman Jamie Lovemark 9:10 AM Hunter Mahan Ben Crane Scott Stallings 9:20 AM Troy Merritt Ted Potter, Jr. John Huh 9:30 AM Emiliano Grillo Chris Kirk Nick Watney 9:40 AM Marc Leishman James Hahn Charles Howell III 9:50 AM Brice Garnett Conrad Shindler Julian Suri 10:00 AM Beau Hossler Andrew Yun Michael Block 10:10 AM J.B. Holmes Martin Laird Chad Campbell 10:20 AM Johnson Wagner Sung Kang Zac Blair 10:30 AM Jon Rahm Jason Day Brandt Snedeker 10:40 AM Patrick Reed Charley Hoffman Tiger Woods 10:50 AM Nicholas Lindheim Andrew Putnam Maverick McNealy 11:00 AM Xinjun Zhang Lanto Griffin Norman Xiong 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:00 AM Keegan Bradley Robert Garrigus Martin Flores 9:10 AM Francesco Molinari Whee Kim Kevin Tway 9:20 AM Harris English Shawn Stefani Derek Fathauer 9:30 AM Cody Gribble Jim Herman Stewart Cink 9:40 AM Adam Hadwin Smylie Kaufman Alex Noren 9:50 AM Seamus Power Abraham Ancer Kyle Thompson 10:00 AM Talor Gooch Corey Conners John Mallinger 10:10 AM Ryan Palmer Tom Hoge Andrew Loupe 10:20 AM Robert Streb Sean O’Hair David Hearn 10:30 AM Jhonattan Vegas Mac Hughes Peter Malnati 10:40 AM Si Woo Kim Jimmy Walker Luke Donald 10:50 AM Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger Nate Lashley 11:00 AM Tyler Duncan Zecheng Dou Jack Maguire

TORREY PINES GC (NORTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:00 AM Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley Bud Cauley 9:10 AM Danny Lee Retief Goosen Harold Varner III 9:20 AM Cameron Tringale Patrick Rodgers Tyrone Van Aswegen 9:30 AM Billy Horschel Russell Knox Aaron Baddeley 9:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau Shane Lowry K.J. Choi 9:50 AM Aaron Wise Denny McCarthy Derek Barron 10:00 AM Trey Mullinax Ethan Tracy Will Zalatoris 10:10 AM Nick Taylor Rory Sabbatini Michael Kim 10:20 AM Lucas Glover C.T. Pan Richy Werenski 10:30 AM Cameron Smith Tony Finau Sangmoon Bae 10:40 AM Brendan Steele Brian Harman Padraig Harrington 10:50 AM Martin Piller Adam Schenk Roberto Díaz 11:00 AM J.T. Poston Bronson Burgoon Ben Silverman 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:00 AM Michael Thompson Anirban Lahiri Ollie Schniederjans 9:10 AM Morgan Hoffmann Kelly Kraft J.J. Spaun 9:20 AM Matt Every Matt Jones Steve Wheatcroft 9:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Rickie Fowler 9:40 AM Justin Rose Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson 9:50 AM Rob Oppenheim Sam Ryder Tyler Torano 10:00 AM Peter Uihlein Tom Lovelady Sam Burns 10:10 AM Geoff Ogilvy Jonathan Byrd Andrew Landry 10:20 AM David Lingmerth Alex Cejka Luke List 10:30 AM Grayson Murray Jonas Blixt Rod Pampling 10:40 AM Kyle Stanley Bill Haas Gary Woodland 10:50 AM Keith Mitchell Matt Atkins Cameron Davis 11:00 AM Brett Stegmaier Jonathan Randolph Brandon Harkins

