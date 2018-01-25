 2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings | Nigeria Today
2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Golf, News

Round 1 of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California on Thursday January 25th. The Farmers Insurance Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am local time.

The 166 player strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open have been paired into xx two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times

The Farmers Insurance Open 2018 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

TORREY PINES GC (SOUTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:00 AM J.J. Henry Kevin Streelman Jamie Lovemark
9:10 AM Hunter Mahan Ben Crane Scott Stallings
9:20 AM Troy Merritt Ted Potter, Jr. John Huh
9:30 AM Emiliano Grillo Chris Kirk Nick Watney
9:40 AM Marc Leishman James Hahn Charles Howell III
9:50 AM Brice Garnett Conrad Shindler Julian Suri
10:00 AM Beau Hossler Andrew Yun Michael Block
10:10 AM J.B. Holmes Martin Laird Chad Campbell
10:20 AM Johnson Wagner Sung Kang Zac Blair
10:30 AM Jon Rahm Jason Day Brandt Snedeker
10:40 AM Patrick Reed Charley Hoffman Tiger Woods
10:50 AM Nicholas Lindheim Andrew Putnam Maverick McNealy
11:00 AM Xinjun Zhang Lanto Griffin Norman Xiong
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:00 AM Keegan Bradley Robert Garrigus Martin Flores
9:10 AM Francesco Molinari Whee Kim Kevin Tway
9:20 AM Harris English Shawn Stefani Derek Fathauer
9:30 AM Cody Gribble Jim Herman Stewart Cink
9:40 AM Adam Hadwin Smylie Kaufman Alex Noren
9:50 AM Seamus Power Abraham Ancer Kyle Thompson
10:00 AM Talor Gooch Corey Conners John Mallinger
10:10 AM Ryan Palmer Tom Hoge Andrew Loupe
10:20 AM Robert Streb Sean O’Hair David Hearn
10:30 AM Jhonattan Vegas Mac Hughes Peter Malnati
10:40 AM Si Woo Kim Jimmy Walker Luke Donald
10:50 AM Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger Nate Lashley
11:00 AM Tyler Duncan Zecheng Dou Jack Maguire

TORREY PINES GC (NORTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:00 AM Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley Bud Cauley
9:10 AM Danny Lee Retief Goosen Harold Varner III
9:20 AM Cameron Tringale Patrick Rodgers Tyrone Van Aswegen
9:30 AM Billy Horschel Russell Knox Aaron Baddeley
9:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau Shane Lowry K.J. Choi
9:50 AM Aaron Wise Denny McCarthy Derek Barron
10:00 AM Trey Mullinax Ethan Tracy Will Zalatoris
10:10 AM Nick Taylor Rory Sabbatini Michael Kim
10:20 AM Lucas Glover C.T. Pan Richy Werenski
10:30 AM Cameron Smith Tony Finau Sangmoon Bae
10:40 AM Brendan Steele Brian Harman Padraig Harrington
10:50 AM Martin Piller Adam Schenk Roberto Díaz
11:00 AM J.T. Poston Bronson Burgoon Ben Silverman
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:00 AM Michael Thompson Anirban Lahiri Ollie Schniederjans
9:10 AM Morgan Hoffmann Kelly Kraft J.J. Spaun
9:20 AM Matt Every Matt Jones Steve Wheatcroft
9:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Rickie Fowler
9:40 AM Justin Rose Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson
9:50 AM Rob Oppenheim Sam Ryder Tyler Torano
10:00 AM Peter Uihlein Tom Lovelady Sam Burns
10:10 AM Geoff Ogilvy Jonathan Byrd Andrew Landry
10:20 AM David Lingmerth Alex Cejka Luke List
10:30 AM Grayson Murray Jonas Blixt Rod Pampling
10:40 AM Kyle Stanley Bill Haas Gary Woodland
10:50 AM Keith Mitchell Matt Atkins Cameron Davis
11:00 AM Brett Stegmaier Jonathan Randolph Brandon Harkins

