2018 Feels Ripe for ‘Big Unexpected Crisis,’ Eurasia Group Says – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
2018 Feels Ripe for 'Big Unexpected Crisis,' Eurasia Group Says
Bloomberg
This year could see a geopolitical crisis on the scale of the financial crash a decade ago, Eurasia Group warned in its annual outlook. Describing global political challenges as “daunting,” the New York-based political risk consultancy said that “if we …
Eurasia Group Publishes Top Risks for 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!