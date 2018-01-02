 ‘2018 is going to be my year’ – City’s Jesus won’t need surgery on ‘not very bad’ MCL injury – The42 | Nigeria Today
‘2018 is going to be my year’ – City’s Jesus won’t need surgery on ‘not very bad’ MCL injury – The42

Posted on Jan 2, 2018


'2018 is going to be my year' – City's Jesus won't need surgery on 'not very bad' MCL injury
Manchester City have been dealt the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury, but he believes that it is not a 'very bad' problem. By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 7:30 AM. 7 minutes ago 22 Views No Comments. http://the42.ie/3776826. Share Tweet Email

