2018 Maybank Championship Field – Maybank Championship Golf Player Roster

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

The 2018 Maybank Championship will be hosted at the Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between Thursday February 1st and Sunday February 4th.

The provisional Maybank Championship player lineup has been announced includes 142 players. The defending champion at the 2018 Maybank Championship, Fabrizio Zanotti, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Maybank Championship player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2018 Maybank Championship Player List

The Maybank Championshipfield; find out who’s playing at the 2018 Maybank Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Tirawat Kaewsiribandit Angelo Que
Shahriffuddin Ariffin Shiv Kapur Quincy Quek
Arjun Atwal Robert Karlsson Justin Quiban
Kemarol Baharin Daisuke Kataoka Alvaro Quiros
Nino Bertasio Rashid Khan Richie Ramsay
Gaganjeet Bhullar Phachara Khongwatmai Jyoti Randhawa
Lucas Bjerregaard Kheng Hwai Khor Robert Rock
Alexander Björk Sihwan Kim Poom Saksansin
Thomas Bjørn Søren Kjeldsen Ajeetesh Sandhu
Danthai Boonma Jbe Kruger M Sasidaran
Grégory Bourdy Chiragh Kumar Shubhankar Sharma
Sam Brazel Pablo Larrazábal Micah Lauren Shin
Dean Burmester Antonio Lascuna Rahman Siddikur
Jorge Campillo Soomin Lee Todd Sinnott
Shih-chang Chan Richard T Lee Lee Slattery
Yikeun Chang Ben Leong Jordan Smith
S.S.P. Chawrasia Alexander Levy Younghan Song
Danny Chia Haotong Li Matthew Southgate
Darren Clarke Wenchong Liang Natipong Srithong
Javi Colomo Yuxin Lin (AM) Henrik Stenson
Austin Connelly David Lipsky Brandon Stone
Adilson Da Silva Mike Lorenzo-Vera Graeme Storm
Thomas Detry Wei-chih Lu Andy Sullivan
Andrew Dodt Joost Luiten Miguel Tabuena
Jamie Elson Matteo Manassero Pavit Tangkamolprasert
Nacho Elvira Prayad Marksaeng Hideto Tanihara
Ryan Fox Prom Meesawat Jarin Todd
Marcus Fraser Yusaku Miyazato Michael Tran
Dylan Frittelli Edoardo Molinari Johannes Veerman
Nicholas Fung R Nachimuthu Scott Vincent
Stephen Gallacher Naing Naing Arnond Vongvanij
Gavin Green Amir Nazrin Mohd Wafiyuddin
Galven Green (AM) Jason Norris Matt Wallace
Benjamin Hebert Shaun Norris Jeunghun Wang
Scott Hend Thorbjørn Olesen Rattanon Wannasrichan
Rory Hie Wade Ormsby Paul Waring
Jake Higginbottom Adrian Otaegui Marc Warren
Keith Horne Sukree Othman Romain Wattel
David Horsey Juvic Pagunsan Lionel Weber
Chien-yao Hung Chris Paisley Lee Westwood
Yuta Ikeda Renato Paratore Bernd Wiesberger
Arie Irawan Matthieu Pavon Danny Willett
Ryo Ishikawa Eddie Pepperell Bowen Xiao
Thongchai Jaidee Paul Peterson Suradit Yongcharoenchai
Scott Jamieson Carlos Pigem Airil-Rizman Zahari
Jazz Janewattananond Terry Pilkadaris Fabrizio Zanotti
Andrew Johnston Panuphol Pittayarat
Khalin H Joshi Haydn Porteous

