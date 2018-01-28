2018 Maybank Championship Field – Maybank Championship Golf Player Roster

The 2018 Maybank Championship will be hosted at the Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between Thursday February 1st and Sunday February 4th.

The provisional Maybank Championship player lineup has been announced includes 142 players. The defending champion at the 2018 Maybank Championship, Fabrizio Zanotti, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Maybank Championship player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2018 Maybank Championship Player List

The Maybank Championshipfield; find out who’s playing at the 2018 Maybank Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Kiradech Aphibarnrat Tirawat Kaewsiribandit Angelo Que Shahriffuddin Ariffin Shiv Kapur Quincy Quek Arjun Atwal Robert Karlsson Justin Quiban Kemarol Baharin Daisuke Kataoka Alvaro Quiros Nino Bertasio Rashid Khan Richie Ramsay Gaganjeet Bhullar Phachara Khongwatmai Jyoti Randhawa Lucas Bjerregaard Kheng Hwai Khor Robert Rock Alexander Björk Sihwan Kim Poom Saksansin Thomas Bjørn Søren Kjeldsen Ajeetesh Sandhu Danthai Boonma Jbe Kruger M Sasidaran Grégory Bourdy Chiragh Kumar Shubhankar Sharma Sam Brazel Pablo Larrazábal Micah Lauren Shin Dean Burmester Antonio Lascuna Rahman Siddikur Jorge Campillo Soomin Lee Todd Sinnott Shih-chang Chan Richard T Lee Lee Slattery Yikeun Chang Ben Leong Jordan Smith S.S.P. Chawrasia Alexander Levy Younghan Song Danny Chia Haotong Li Matthew Southgate Darren Clarke Wenchong Liang Natipong Srithong Javi Colomo Yuxin Lin (AM) Henrik Stenson Austin Connelly David Lipsky Brandon Stone Adilson Da Silva Mike Lorenzo-Vera Graeme Storm Thomas Detry Wei-chih Lu Andy Sullivan Andrew Dodt Joost Luiten Miguel Tabuena Jamie Elson Matteo Manassero Pavit Tangkamolprasert Nacho Elvira Prayad Marksaeng Hideto Tanihara Ryan Fox Prom Meesawat Jarin Todd Marcus Fraser Yusaku Miyazato Michael Tran Dylan Frittelli Edoardo Molinari Johannes Veerman Nicholas Fung R Nachimuthu Scott Vincent Stephen Gallacher Naing Naing Arnond Vongvanij Gavin Green Amir Nazrin Mohd Wafiyuddin Galven Green (AM) Jason Norris Matt Wallace Benjamin Hebert Shaun Norris Jeunghun Wang Scott Hend Thorbjørn Olesen Rattanon Wannasrichan Rory Hie Wade Ormsby Paul Waring Jake Higginbottom Adrian Otaegui Marc Warren Keith Horne Sukree Othman Romain Wattel David Horsey Juvic Pagunsan Lionel Weber Chien-yao Hung Chris Paisley Lee Westwood Yuta Ikeda Renato Paratore Bernd Wiesberger Arie Irawan Matthieu Pavon Danny Willett Ryo Ishikawa Eddie Pepperell Bowen Xiao Thongchai Jaidee Paul Peterson Suradit Yongcharoenchai Scott Jamieson Carlos Pigem Airil-Rizman Zahari Jazz Janewattananond Terry Pilkadaris Fabrizio Zanotti Andrew Johnston Panuphol Pittayarat Khalin H Joshi Haydn Porteous

