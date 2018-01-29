2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Results & Leaderboard
Haotong Li has won the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a 1 shot lead and a score of 23 under par at the Emirates Golf Club.
|Positions
|Country
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Haotong Li
|265
|-23
|2nd
|Rory Mcilroy
|266
|-22
|3rd
|Tyrrell Hatton
|268
|-20
|4th
|Alexander Levy
|269
|-19
|5th
|Chris Paisley
|271
|-17
|6th
|Byeong Hun An
|272
|-16
|6th
|Alexander Björk
|272
|-16
|6th
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|272
|-16
|6th
|Tommy Fleetwood
|272
|-16
|6th
|Dylan Frittelli
|272
|-16
|6th
|Chris Hanson
|272
|-16
|6th
|David Lipsky
|272
|-16
|6th
|Ian Poulter
|272
|-16
|6th
|Richie Ramsay
|272
|-16
|6th
|Jason Scrivener
|272
|-16
|6th
|Henrik Stenson
|272
|-16
|6th
|Andy Sullivan
|272
|-16
|6th
|Jeunghun Wang
|272
|-16
|19th
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|273
|-15
|19th
|Martin Kaymer
|273
|-15
|19th
|Haydn Porteous
|273
|-15
|22nd
|Sam Brazel
|274
|-14
|22nd
|Dean Burmester
|274
|-14
|22nd
|Alejandro Cañizares
|274
|-14
|22nd
|Thomas Detry
|274
|-14
|22nd
|David Horsey
|274
|-14
|22nd
|Adrian Otaegui
|274
|-14
|22nd
|Anthony Wall
|274
|-14
|29th
|Andrew Dodt
|275
|-13
|29th
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|275
|-13
|29th
|Pat Perez
|275
|-13
|32nd
|Sergio Garcia
|276
|-12
|32nd
|Trevor Immelman
|276
|-12
|32nd
|Maximilian Kieffer
|276
|-12
|32nd
|Thomas Pieters
|276
|-12
|32nd
|Bernd Wiesberger
|276
|-12
|37th
|Branden Grace
|277
|-11
|37th
|Grégory Havret
|277
|-11
|37th
|Scott Hend
|277
|-11
|37th
|Lasse Jensen
|277
|-11
|37th
|Brett Rumford
|277
|-11
|37th
|Matt Wallace
|277
|-11
|37th
|Romain Wattel
|277
|-11
|37th
|Ashun Wu
|277
|-11
|45th
|Nino Bertasio
|278
|-10
|45th
|Jamie Donaldson
|278
|-10
|45th
|Ross Fisher
|278
|-10
|45th
|Gavin Green
|278
|-10
|45th
|Andrew Johnston
|278
|-10
|45th
|Edoardo Molinari
|278
|-10
|51st
|Thomas Aiken
|279
|-9
|51st
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|279
|-9
|51st
|Ashley Chesters
|279
|-9
|51st
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|279
|-9
|51st
|Scott Jamieson
|279
|-9
|51st
|Robert Karlsson
|279
|-9
|57th
|Stephen Gallacher
|281
|-7
|57th
|Mikko Ilonen
|281
|-7
|57th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|281
|-7
|57th
|Matthew Southgate
|281
|-7
|61st
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|282
|-6
|61st
|Mikko Korhonen
|282
|-6
|61st
|Shubhankar Sharma
|282
|-6
|64th
|Lee Slattery
|283
|-5
|65th
|Daniel Im
|284
|-4
|65th
|Andres Romero
|284
|-4
|67th
|Richard Sterne
|285
|-3
|68th
|Todd Clements (AM)
|286
|-2
|69th
|Daan Huizing
|288
|0
