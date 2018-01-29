2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Results & Leaderboard

Haotong Li has won the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a 1 shot lead and a score of 23 under par at the Emirates Golf Club.

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Results

The 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Country Total Strokes Scores 1st Haotong Li 265 -23 2nd Rory Mcilroy 266 -22 3rd Tyrrell Hatton 268 -20 4th Alexander Levy 269 -19 5th Chris Paisley 271 -17 6th Byeong Hun An 272 -16 6th Alexander Björk 272 -16 6th Rafa Cabrera Bello 272 -16 6th Tommy Fleetwood 272 -16 6th Dylan Frittelli 272 -16 6th Chris Hanson 272 -16 6th David Lipsky 272 -16 6th Ian Poulter 272 -16 6th Richie Ramsay 272 -16 6th Jason Scrivener 272 -16 6th Henrik Stenson 272 -16 6th Andy Sullivan 272 -16 6th Jeunghun Wang 272 -16 19th Miguel Ángel Jiménez 273 -15 19th Martin Kaymer 273 -15 19th Haydn Porteous 273 -15 22nd Sam Brazel 274 -14 22nd Dean Burmester 274 -14 22nd Alejandro Cañizares 274 -14 22nd Thomas Detry 274 -14 22nd David Horsey 274 -14 22nd Adrian Otaegui 274 -14 22nd Anthony Wall 274 -14 29th Andrew Dodt 275 -13 29th Thorbjørn Olesen 275 -13 29th Pat Perez 275 -13 32nd Sergio Garcia 276 -12 32nd Trevor Immelman 276 -12 32nd Maximilian Kieffer 276 -12 32nd Thomas Pieters 276 -12 32nd Bernd Wiesberger 276 -12 37th Branden Grace 277 -11 37th Grégory Havret 277 -11 37th Scott Hend 277 -11 37th Lasse Jensen 277 -11 37th Brett Rumford 277 -11 37th Matt Wallace 277 -11 37th Romain Wattel 277 -11 37th Ashun Wu 277 -11 45th Nino Bertasio 278 -10 45th Jamie Donaldson 278 -10 45th Ross Fisher 278 -10 45th Gavin Green 278 -10 45th Andrew Johnston 278 -10 45th Edoardo Molinari 278 -10 51st Thomas Aiken 279 -9 51st Kiradech Aphibarnrat 279 -9 51st Ashley Chesters 279 -9 51st Nicolas Colsaerts 279 -9 51st Scott Jamieson 279 -9 51st Robert Karlsson 279 -9 57th Stephen Gallacher 281 -7 57th Mikko Ilonen 281 -7 57th Phachara Khongwatmai 281 -7 57th Matthew Southgate 281 -7 61st Lucas Bjerregaard 282 -6 61st Mikko Korhonen 282 -6 61st Shubhankar Sharma 282 -6 64th Lee Slattery 283 -5 65th Daniel Im 284 -4 65th Andres Romero 284 -4 67th Richard Sterne 285 -3 68th Todd Clements (AM) 286 -2 69th Daan Huizing 288 0

