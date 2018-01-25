2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 1 of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be hosted at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday 25th January. The 1st round tee times for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.
The 133 player strong field has been paired into 44 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Thursday Tee Times
The Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:10 AM
|Daniel Brooks
|Paul Waring
|Daan Huizing
|7:20 AM
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Romain Wattel
|7:30 AM
|Dean Burmester
|Chris Paisley
|Marcus Fraser
|7:40 AM
|George Coetzee
|Richard Sterne
|Zander Lombard
|7:50 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Alexander Björk
|Marcel Siem
|8:00 AM
|Brett Rumford
|Matteo Manassero
|Sam Brazel
|8:10 AM
|Chris Hanson
|Nino Bertasio
|Matt Wallace
|8:20 AM
|Alvaro Quiros
|Adrian Otaegui
|Andres Romero
|8:30 AM
|Soomin Lee
|Edoardo Molinari
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Peter Hanson
|8:40 AM
|Marc Warren
|Oliver Fisher
|David Horsey
|8:50 AM
|Daniel Im
|Ashley Chesters
|Matthieu Pavon
|11:30 AM
|Andrew Dodt
|Benjamin Hebert
|Ahmed Marjan
|11:40 AM
|Henric Sturehed
|Todd Clements (AM)
|Darren Clarke
|11:50 AM
|Thongchai Jaidee
|James Morrison
|Wade Ormsby
|12:00 PM
|Jordan Smith
|Paul Dunne
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:10 PM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Ross Fisher
|12:20 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Branden Grace
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|12:30 PM
|Andy Sullivan
|Martin Kaymer
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:40 PM
|Byeong Hun An
|Hideto Tanihara
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|12:50 PM
|Haotong Li
|Scott Jamieson
|Graeme Mcdowell
|1:00 PM
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Ashun Wu
|Luke Joy
|1:10 PM
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Jason Scrivener
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|7:10 AM
|Jason Norris
|Haydn Porteous
|Renato Paratore
|7:20 AM
|Robert Rock
|Carlos Pigem
|Lasse Jensen
|7:30 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Robert Karlsson
|Alexander Levy
|7:40 AM
|Ernie Els
|Thomas Bjørn
|Colin Montgomerie
|7:50 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Lee Westwood
|Danny Willett
|8:00 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Henrik Stenson
|Rory Mcilroy
|8:10 AM
|Thomas Pieters
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Pat Perez
|8:20 AM
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Chris Wood
|8:30 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Andrew Johnston
|8:40 AM
|Sam Horsfield
|Sean Crocker
|Rayhan Thomas (AM)
|8:50 AM
|Lee Slattery
|David Lipsky
|Eddie Pepperell
|11:30 AM
|Jack Singh Brar
|Thomas Aiken
|Ricardo Gouveia
|11:40 AM
|Brandon Stone
|Joakim Lagergren
|Jamie Elson
|11:50 AM
|Scott Hend
|Jeunghun Wang
|Darren Fichardt
|12:00 PM
|Grégory Bourdy
|Ryan Fox
|Matthew Southgate
|12:10 PM
|Joost Luiten
|Trevor Immelman
|Graeme Storm
|12:20 PM
|David Drysdale
|Mikko Korhonen
|Jorge Campillo
|12:30 PM
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|Connor Syme
|12:40 PM
|Austin Connelly
|Mikko Ilonen
|Maximilian Kieffer
|12:50 PM
|Gavin Green
|Callum Shinkwin
|Anthony Wall
|1:00 PM
|Richie Ramsay
|Jamie Donaldson
|Pablo Larrazábal
|1:10 PM
|Richard Bland
|Grégory Havret
|Nacho Elvira
The post 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!