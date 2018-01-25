 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 1 of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be hosted at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday 25th January. The 1st round tee times for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

The 133 player strong field has been paired into 44 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Thursday Tee Times

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Time Players Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:10 AM Daniel Brooks Paul Waring Daan Huizing
7:20 AM S.S.P. Chawrasia Shubhankar Sharma Romain Wattel
7:30 AM Dean Burmester Chris Paisley Marcus Fraser
7:40 AM George Coetzee Richard Sterne Zander Lombard
7:50 AM Thomas Detry Alexander Björk Marcel Siem
8:00 AM Brett Rumford Matteo Manassero Sam Brazel
8:10 AM Chris Hanson Nino Bertasio Matt Wallace
8:20 AM Alvaro Quiros Adrian Otaegui Andres Romero
8:30 AM Soomin Lee Edoardo Molinari Kristoffer Broberg Peter Hanson
8:40 AM Marc Warren Oliver Fisher David Horsey
8:50 AM Daniel Im Ashley Chesters Matthieu Pavon
11:30 AM Andrew Dodt Benjamin Hebert Ahmed Marjan
11:40 AM Henric Sturehed Todd Clements (AM) Darren Clarke
11:50 AM Thongchai Jaidee James Morrison Wade Ormsby
12:00 PM Jordan Smith Paul Dunne Dylan Frittelli
12:10 PM Bernd Wiesberger Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher
12:20 PM Tyrrell Hatton Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:30 PM Andy Sullivan Martin Kaymer Louis Oosthuizen
12:40 PM Byeong Hun An Hideto Tanihara Miguel Ángel Jiménez
12:50 PM Haotong Li Scott Jamieson Graeme Mcdowell
1:00 PM Søren Kjeldsen Ashun Wu Luke Joy
1:10 PM Alejandro Cañizares Nicolas Colsaerts Jason Scrivener
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
7:10 AM Jason Norris Haydn Porteous Renato Paratore
7:20 AM Robert Rock Carlos Pigem Lasse Jensen
7:30 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Robert Karlsson Alexander Levy
7:40 AM Ernie Els Thomas Bjørn Colin Montgomerie
7:50 AM Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Danny Willett
8:00 AM Sergio Garcia Henrik Stenson Rory Mcilroy
8:10 AM Thomas Pieters Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez
8:20 AM Fabrizio Zanotti Kiradech Aphibarnrat Chris Wood
8:30 AM Stephen Gallacher Thorbjørn Olesen Andrew Johnston
8:40 AM Sam Horsfield Sean Crocker Rayhan Thomas (AM)
8:50 AM Lee Slattery David Lipsky Eddie Pepperell
11:30 AM Jack Singh Brar Thomas Aiken Ricardo Gouveia
11:40 AM Brandon Stone Joakim Lagergren Jamie Elson
11:50 AM Scott Hend Jeunghun Wang Darren Fichardt
12:00 PM Grégory Bourdy Ryan Fox Matthew Southgate
12:10 PM Joost Luiten Trevor Immelman Graeme Storm
12:20 PM David Drysdale Mikko Korhonen Jorge Campillo
12:30 PM Phachara Khongwatmai Mike Lorenzo-Vera Connor Syme
12:40 PM Austin Connelly Mikko Ilonen Maximilian Kieffer
12:50 PM Gavin Green Callum Shinkwin Anthony Wall
1:00 PM Richie Ramsay Jamie Donaldson Pablo Larrazábal
1:10 PM Richard Bland Grégory Havret Nacho Elvira

The post 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.