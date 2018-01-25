2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be hosted at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday 25th January. The 1st round tee times for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

The 133 player strong field has been paired into 44 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Thursday Tee Times

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Time Players Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Daniel Brooks Paul Waring Daan Huizing 7:20 AM S.S.P. Chawrasia Shubhankar Sharma Romain Wattel 7:30 AM Dean Burmester Chris Paisley Marcus Fraser 7:40 AM George Coetzee Richard Sterne Zander Lombard 7:50 AM Thomas Detry Alexander Björk Marcel Siem 8:00 AM Brett Rumford Matteo Manassero Sam Brazel 8:10 AM Chris Hanson Nino Bertasio Matt Wallace 8:20 AM Alvaro Quiros Adrian Otaegui Andres Romero 8:30 AM Soomin Lee Edoardo Molinari Kristoffer Broberg Peter Hanson 8:40 AM Marc Warren Oliver Fisher David Horsey 8:50 AM Daniel Im Ashley Chesters Matthieu Pavon 11:30 AM Andrew Dodt Benjamin Hebert Ahmed Marjan 11:40 AM Henric Sturehed Todd Clements (AM) Darren Clarke 11:50 AM Thongchai Jaidee James Morrison Wade Ormsby 12:00 PM Jordan Smith Paul Dunne Dylan Frittelli 12:10 PM Bernd Wiesberger Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher 12:20 PM Tyrrell Hatton Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:30 PM Andy Sullivan Martin Kaymer Louis Oosthuizen 12:40 PM Byeong Hun An Hideto Tanihara Miguel Ángel Jiménez 12:50 PM Haotong Li Scott Jamieson Graeme Mcdowell 1:00 PM Søren Kjeldsen Ashun Wu Luke Joy 1:10 PM Alejandro Cañizares Nicolas Colsaerts Jason Scrivener 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:10 AM Jason Norris Haydn Porteous Renato Paratore 7:20 AM Robert Rock Carlos Pigem Lasse Jensen 7:30 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Robert Karlsson Alexander Levy 7:40 AM Ernie Els Thomas Bjørn Colin Montgomerie 7:50 AM Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Danny Willett 8:00 AM Sergio Garcia Henrik Stenson Rory Mcilroy 8:10 AM Thomas Pieters Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez 8:20 AM Fabrizio Zanotti Kiradech Aphibarnrat Chris Wood 8:30 AM Stephen Gallacher Thorbjørn Olesen Andrew Johnston 8:40 AM Sam Horsfield Sean Crocker Rayhan Thomas (AM) 8:50 AM Lee Slattery David Lipsky Eddie Pepperell 11:30 AM Jack Singh Brar Thomas Aiken Ricardo Gouveia 11:40 AM Brandon Stone Joakim Lagergren Jamie Elson 11:50 AM Scott Hend Jeunghun Wang Darren Fichardt 12:00 PM Grégory Bourdy Ryan Fox Matthew Southgate 12:10 PM Joost Luiten Trevor Immelman Graeme Storm 12:20 PM David Drysdale Mikko Korhonen Jorge Campillo 12:30 PM Phachara Khongwatmai Mike Lorenzo-Vera Connor Syme 12:40 PM Austin Connelly Mikko Ilonen Maximilian Kieffer 12:50 PM Gavin Green Callum Shinkwin Anthony Wall 1:00 PM Richie Ramsay Jamie Donaldson Pablo Larrazábal 1:10 PM Richard Bland Grégory Havret Nacho Elvira

