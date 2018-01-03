2018: Oyo-Ita Tasks Federal Civil Servants On Higher Productivity

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, yesterday urged civil servants to consolidate the achievements recorded in 2017 by redoubling their efforts toward performing duties. Oyo-Ita, who made the call in Abuja while addressing some civil servants in her office after the New Year holiday, commended the civil servants for their […]

The post 2018: Oyo-Ita Tasks Federal Civil Servants On Higher Productivity appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

