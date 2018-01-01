2018 Prophecies: Countdown to the end has started, forewarns Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, has forewarned that the countdown to the end has started.

Adeboye speaking at the 2018 Crossover service at the RCCG Redemtion camp also prophesied that in the year 2018 there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods.

He also said that there will be record breaking temperatures, both High and Low.

INTENATIONAL:

1. This year, there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods!!!

2. There will be misunderstandings among nations but no major Major War!!!

3. Pray against assassination attempts globally.

4. There will be record breaking temperatures, both High and Low.

5. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical this year.

6. The countdown to the end has started.

NIGERIA:

1. Significant “Goliath” would fall!!!

2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope; that all will still be well!!!

INDIVIDUAL:

1. Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move!!!

2. Many people will wake up to realise that their future is not in the hand of any government, and as a result, a lot of lost grounds will be reclaimed!!!

3. Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced!!!

