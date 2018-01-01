 2018: Stakeholders anticipate more liquidity for real estate transactions – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Stakeholders anticipate more liquidity for real estate transactions – The Punch

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

2018: Stakeholders anticipate more liquidity for real estate transactions
The Punch
For real estate investors, 2017 was a gloomy year as many projects were stalled, transactions almost non-existent and many construction workers lost their jobs. They have, however, expressed optimism that in 2018, the industry will be revived with more

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.