2018 will be a quantum leap year – Udom Emmanuel

By Ndifreke P. Akpan

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has predicted that 2018 shall be a year of Quantum Leap for Akwa Ibom State.

The Governor who was among new year day worshippers at Qua Iboe Church, Oku, Ikot Ekpene road, Uyo urged Christians to show love to one another.

“Few things that can actually make us succeed this year as a person, as a state and also as a church, is that Love and Unity of one body in Christ.”

The Governor who thanked God for leading him and others into the new year, however said the best prediction in a new year is the prediction by someone for himself.

Advising against reliance on others for God’s blessings, Mr Emmanuel said, “Let’s not just rely on what others prophecy upon our lives. What you prophecy upon yourself is really very important.”

“So I join my faith in your own faith that 2018 shall be a year of quantum leap,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel said 2017 was a good year for the state as the state under his leadership recorded giant strides despite the global economic challenges.

He reiterated his commitment to working harder in 2018 to surpass the records of the previous year.

“We will work much harder this year and as we work hard, we believe God will lay his hands upon our vision and our dreams for the people of this state and the state, will experience a quantum leap in this year,” he added.

Preaching on the topic “If We Must Succeed This Year”, the Pastor, Rev. Ibup Emah enumerated 10 points that christians should consider to attain good success in the new year.

Drawn from Phillipians 4:8-9, Pastor Emah, among other things, charged people to make God their top Priority, make plans, work hard, select good companions and be prayerful.

The service also featured exchange of gifts between the first family and members of the church.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

