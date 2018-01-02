 2018 will be unique year of political trajectory, says Ambode | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018 will be unique year of political trajectory, says Ambode

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday said that 2018 would be another successful political year for All Progressives Congress (APC) in fulfilling it’s promises of developing the state. Ambode made the promise in Lagos at the One Lagos Fiesta which started on Dec. 24 and ended on Jan. 1 at Eko Atlantic, Victoria […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.