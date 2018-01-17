2018 World Cup: NFF confirms five friendly matches for Super Eagles [Full schedule] – Daily Post Nigeria
BusinessDay
2018 World Cup: NFF confirms five friendly matches for Super Eagles [Full schedule]
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the dates for five friendly matches the Super Eagles will play ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The team's itinerary was revealed on Wednesday, at a press conference to announce the sponsorship …
