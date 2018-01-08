2018 World Cup: What Super Eagles should do to reach quarter finals – Oparaku – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2018 World Cup: What Super Eagles should do to reach quarter finals – Oparaku
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Nigerian international, Mobi Oparaku, has said that the Super Eagles can qualify for the quarter finals at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Atlanta '96 gold medalist, who is now the team manager of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, disclosed …
Oparaku: Heartland Back In NPFL To Stay
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!