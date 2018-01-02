 2018, year of hope for Nigerians —Dickson – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018, year of hope for Nigerians —Dickson – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018, year of hope for Nigerians —Dickson
Vanguard
BAYELSA State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has described 2018 as a year of hope and revival for Nigerians in all spheres of national life, especially in the areas of security and economic prosperity. •Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa. Dickson, in a
Dickson reads riot act to criminalsNew Telegraph Newspaper
Dickson warns criminals to leaveThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.