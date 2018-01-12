2019: 7 Northern govs meet Buhari behind closed door – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2019: 7 Northern govs meet Buhari behind closed door
Vanguard
ABUJA – SEVEN Northern governors, Friday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in closed-door after the Friday Juma'at service at the State House Mosque, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Governor Yahya Belo of Kogi …
2019: On Buhari's second term we stand-Northern govs
2019: Buhari, Northern governors meet in Aso Rock
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!