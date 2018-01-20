2019: All APC Governors Have Endorsed Buhari – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rocha Okorocha has disclosed that all All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the country have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection in 2019. He said the decision to endorse Buhari for second term was made during a three-day meeting party leaders had with the president in Abuja. The governor added that the […]

