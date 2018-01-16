2019: Amechi Cautions Nigerians Against Re-electing Buhari

A former Minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has cautioned Nigerians against reelecting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, saying the president is an “analogue president in a digital age”. Amechi, who was Aviation Minister in the First Republic, said it would not be in the best interest of the country to reelect Buhari. In an interview with The […]

The post 2019: Amechi Cautions Nigerians Against Re-electing Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

