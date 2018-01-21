2019: APC chairmen reject Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, back El-Rufai’s aide
The All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district have declared their opposition to the 2019 re-election bid of Senator Shehu Sani. They said a political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai is their choice for the ticket. The chieftains represent Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Kaduna North, […]
