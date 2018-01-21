2019: Bauchi Food Vendors Set To Buy Nomination Forms For President Buhari, Gov. Abubakar

The Bauchi State Food Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative Union has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to contest for second terms in 2019. The union stated that it was ready to buy nomination forms for the president and the governor to re-contest. Chairperson of the union, Hajiya Kaltume Katagum disclosed this weekend during a courtesy visit to the Special Assistant to governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar on Non-Governmental Organisations ( NGOs) and Social Investment Programmes ( SIPs) ,Mansur Manu Soro.

