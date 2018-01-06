2019: Buhari Has Done Nothing To Deserve Second Term – Cardinal Okojie

Popular Catholic cleric, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okojie has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek a second term in office as he has not done enough to deserve reelection in 2019. Okojie made this known in an interview with New Telegraph. While Buhari has not openly signified his intention to seek reelection, rumours are rife […]

The post 2019: Buhari Has Done Nothing To Deserve Second Term – Cardinal Okojie appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

