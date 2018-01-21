2019: Buhari’s endorsement by Governors’ forum is corruption – Ango Abdullahi
The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has described as corrupt act the recent endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term by the APC governors. He also described as corrupt, the adoption of delegate system by political parties in primary elections. According to the former special adviser to ex-Presidential […]
2019: Buhari’s endorsement by Governors’ forum is corruption – Ango Abdullahi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!