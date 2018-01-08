2019: Buhari’s return poses danger for Nigeria – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) says Nigeria is under serious risk if the All Progressive Congress (APC) government led by President Buhari returns to power in 2019. ADP spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday. Adeoye added that the citizens should obtain their permanent voters cards to vote out […]

2019: Buhari’s return poses danger for Nigeria – ADP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

