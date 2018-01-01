2019: Contest and be disgraced – Fr. Mbaka warns Buhari in shocking New Year message
Fiery Enugu priest, the Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to contemplate seeking for a second tenure in 2019. Mbaka, the spiritual director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, said Buhari would be totally disgraced if he takes a shot at the presidency after his current tenure. He spoke before thousands of worshippers […]
