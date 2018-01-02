2019: Ebonyi PDP senator decamps to APC

A Senator from Ebonyi State, Chief Sonni Ogbuoji, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ogbuoji, who represents the Southern Senatorial District of the state in the upper chamber, showed up at the APC Southeast Caucus meeting, which held at the Uburu, Ohaozara country home of the Science and […]

