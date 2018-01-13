 2019 election: Amaechi speaks on APC battle for presidency, Rivers | Nigeria Today
2019 election: Amaechi speaks on APC battle for presidency, Rivers

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday spoke on the 2019 general election. He charged all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work hard to ensure victory for the party in the presidential, governorship and legislative elections. Amaechi also assured that there would not be imposition of candidates by the APC during this […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

