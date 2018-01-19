2019 election: INEC reveals number of registered voters
Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission has 74 million voters in its register by the second week of January. INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi , made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday. Osaze-Uzzi noted that Yakubu spoke at the 15th edition […]
