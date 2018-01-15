2019: Fela Durotoye Attacks Tinubu, Says Votes Will No Longer Be Decided by Bourdillon

Mr. Fela Dorutoye, a Lagos based motivational speaker and alleged Nigerian presidential hopeful, has said the decision on those who lead Nigeria would no more come from Bourdilon, the famous resident of the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

SaharaReporters reports that Durotoye said this during a meet up with #TeamFD volunteers in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday.

Addressing the electoral challenges in Nigeria, the motivational speaker urged the youth not to be deceived into selling their votes for another four years of bad governance.

Although news around town has it that Mr. Durotoye might be running for the presidency come 2019, he has not made any official announcement as regards his ambition neither has there been any indication on the platform he will run on.

“Come 2019, anybody that brings money to you came to buy your future. They brought you a slice of bread to collect your bakery. 2019 will be like no other year in Nigeria’s history” he said. However, he said at the meeting that he would be making the announcement soon.

He said; “Anytime from in the month from February, get ready, an announcement is coming soon”.

Mr. Durotoye who has been chanting a new Nigeria mantra said bad governance is the bane of Nigeria’s problem while challenging Nigerian youth to fight for good governance by voting the right person come 2019.

“We are here to move the tree called bad governance out of the way so that we can have good governance and a new Nigeria that works. A new Nigeria where everyone will make things work

“I don’t have what it takes to be able to do this but together we can and together we will deliver the future of this great nation Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians with the genuine interest in the country to run for elective offices, stating that one good man would not put the nation back on the right path.

He added that industry experts would come together to design a blueprint for their industries which would make Nigeria a more enviable country.

“I am not running for an office, I am running for a new Nigeria and I will run with a document that Nigerian’s will deliver and it is that document that I will stand to hold myself accountable to the people of Nigeria.

“I will not stand to make any declaration for any office until the document, and the way forward, developed by the people of Nigeria, for the people of Nigeria is ready.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 2019: Fela Durotoye Attacks Tinubu, Says Votes Will No Longer Be Decided by Bourdillon appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

