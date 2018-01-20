2019: ‘Fresh PDP’ collapses, reunites with PDP

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the ‘Fresh PDP’ has agreed to collapse into the mainstream PDP. This was announced by National chairman of the ‘Fresh PDP’, Olukayode Akindele, after a meeting with former national chairman of PDP, ‎Okwesilieze Nwodo, on Saturday in Abuja. Recall that the faction emerged after some […]

2019: 'Fresh PDP' collapses, reunites with PDP

