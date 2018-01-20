 2019: ‘Fresh PDP’ collapses, reunites with PDP | Nigeria Today
2019: ‘Fresh PDP’ collapses, reunites with PDP

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the ‘Fresh PDP’ has agreed to collapse into the mainstream PDP. This was announced by National chairman of the ‘Fresh PDP’, Olukayode Akindele, after a meeting with former national chairman of PDP, ‎Okwesilieze Nwodo, on Saturday in Abuja. Recall that the faction emerged after some […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

