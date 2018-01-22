2019 General Election Timetable

Recently,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially released the timetable for the 2019 general election. The timetable reveals that presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on February 16, 2019, while the governorship and State Assembly polls would be conducted on March 2, 2019. According to the timetable, political parties must conduct and conclude their […]

