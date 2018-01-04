2019: Gombe indigenes react to Mbaka’s prophecy on Gov. Dankwambo

A group, the Coalition of Gombe State Indigenes has rejected Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s verdict that the state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has performed well. The indigenes, in a statement yesterday, advised the Enugu-based Catholic priest to visit Gombe, check the deteriorating state of infrastructures in the state, before reaching such a conclusion. The group said […]

2019: Gombe indigenes react to Mbaka’s prophecy on Gov. Dankwambo

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

