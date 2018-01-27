2019: Gov. Badaru says no plan for presidency – Vanguard
2019: Gov. Badaru says no plan for presidency
Dutse – Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has said that he has no plans to contest for the 2019 presidential election. Governor Badaru Abubakar Badaru also disowned and disassociated himself from a group supporting him to run for the office of President …
Badaru's challenges ahead of 2019 general election
