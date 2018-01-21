2019: Governor Ahmed reacts to report of his planned return to PDP

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has spoken on the speculations that he may soon dump the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The governor also addressed the claim that he is being ‘pocketed’ by his predecessor and now President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Ahmed said moving to […]

2019: Governor Ahmed reacts to report of his planned return to PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

