2019: Igbo must unite – Solomon, ex-Ohanaeze president, Austria

By Lawrence Enyoghasu



Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene is one of the few who are tired of sitting and watching things go wrong. He is tired of seeing round pegs put in square holes. In this interview, Solomon, former president of Ohanaeze, Austria chapter, an award-winning, prolific art collector, highlights the problem with Ohanaeze, Lagos chapter, and the quest for Igbo unity.

Why has Ohanaeze Lagos chapter seemingly fallen?

It is the pioneer Igbo leadership outside Igboland. The man, Fabian Owualo, whose tenure just terminated, didn’t know what is called leadership. He got power and left his duties and was bent on disorganising the Igbo. And that is why I consulted with the elders and they have given me the go-ahead to do my best to make things work. Ohanaeze is the only thing Igbo in Diaspora look up to, that is the only umbrella that governs Ndigbo and once the president does not know his steps, people fall out. I give kudos to our president-general, Nnia Nwodo, for all he has been doing, it is quite unfortunate seeing that some people are not following his guidelines.

Are you saying Ohanaeze Lagos didn’t make any progress in the last regime?

Honestly, the man does not know what is called leadership. He called himself a lawyer but he is still being investigated to ascertain that he went to the university to study law because his activities run at cross-purposes to Igbo agenda. He is someone who does not take advice, he came on board and defrauded Igbo and we thank God that he has left and we are left to re-organise ourselves.

What do you think the Igbo lack?

Most Igbo have forgotten their cultural heritage. Though the government and oil marketers might also be responsible for these but the self-input in this continuous de-culturing is much. They have forgotten the old ways of leadership. The communal way of life; live and let live. Igbo are known to be their brother’s keeper but now the opposite is the case. Igbo have decided to neglect so many things, including their language and crave for one Nigeria. Nobody is against one Nigeria. But one has to put his house in order before stepping out to help neighbours; our house is not in order yet.

Do you think it would be possible to bring the Igbo in Lagos back into the group?

Igbo are not difficult, we are egalitarian and we believe that leadership is the only thing that rules the world and constitution is the tool. The accepted rules and rights that govern the people are laid there. Once there is a document that binds them, they adhere to it. It is a sentiment that makes people say that Igbo are not united. All these sentiments are targeted at the Igbo not having political power in Lagos State and the country. Igbo are people you can rely upon for good governance, given the chance. They have the strength to right the wrongs and create a political and peaceful environment.

How do you think you can bring Igbo together?

I did it in Austria in a no man’s land, and today the Igbo are united there. The Igbo there were selling their brothers for passports and permits but I stopped it by making them culturally-oriented. The same thing can be done here in Lagos, Nigeria. In fact, doing it here will be easier because some Ohanaeze members are already supporting fresh air and fresh faces. People who have not held any post in Nigeria, are ready for something new.

What’s your take on the protest that followed Innoson’s case?

Innoson’s case is just yesterday, there have been others before him, like Ibeto and Ifeanyi Ubah. These people were also victims. I have said it before that the President should publish the list of corrupt people in Nigeria and let us know them. These people that the EFCC is clamping down on, are they not legitimate businessmen? Rather than the government helping them grow, it is busy exhibiting tribal war on the Igbo. There are things that need to be stopped, we are waiting for Innoson to come to Ohanaeze and table his grudge and we will take steps, even if it is to carry placards and storm EFCC offices. Innoson should come to the rallying point of the Igbo and tell us what is happening to him. He has not told the Igbo what the situation is, the earlier, the better. His problem would be solved within 48 hours. We can’t fold our hands again and watch another of our sons subdued and clamped down by the authorities who serve the intentions of the few.

Do you think these problems would be solved before 2019 elections?

It is the constitutional right of the people to contest but we all know that these plays are towards 2019. All we can do right now is, if we want to contest, we should do so under a party we know has the Igbo interest at heart. We should do so as a united body and let us now see if we would be denied our mandate.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

