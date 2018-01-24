 2019: Ijaw youths dissociate themselves from President Buhari’s endorsement | Nigeria Today
2019: Ijaw youths dissociate themselves from President Buhari’s endorsement

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, WorldWide led by Barr. Oweilaemi Rolland Pereotubor on Wednesday, January 24 dissociated itself from the purported endorsements of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term by its Abuja chapter. In a statement signed by Barr. Oweilaemi Rolland Pereotubor, the IYC said the purported endorsement by the Abuja chapter did not […]

