2019: Kaduna PDP Endorses Makarfi for President

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna at its Executive Committee meeting on Friday informally endorsed former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi to run for presidency come 2019.

The party’s loyalists, who filled the conference hall at the state Secretariat in Kawo, Kaduna, to capacity during the first of its kind meeting of recent, expressed optimism that Makarfi was the right man for the job

The immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, who was the first to address his party’s members asked them, if they would support Makarfi for President and a thunderous response of ‘Nigeria sai Makarfi’ rented the air in affirmative.

But when the meeting was over, Makarfi himself declined to talk to the press as he walked down the hall in a company of other party’s big wigs in the state.

Should he agree to contest as been suggested to him, he would be facing other top contenders, including former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who for now, seems like the most popular candidate.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 2019: Kaduna PDP Endorses Makarfi for President appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

