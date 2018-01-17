 2019: No Automatic ticket for candidates, says Jigawa APC | Nigeria Today
2019: No Automatic ticket for candidates, says Jigawa APC

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

Jigawa State chapter of All Progressive Congress ,APC, said  the party will not impose  candidate on its members for the coming up 2019 general election. This was state by the party chairman Alhaji Ado Sani Kiri while speaking to news men yesterday in Dutse.  “we will allow our members t‎o decide who will lead them […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

