2019: No zoning arrangement for Ebonyi APC governorship ticket, says Ebonyi APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Chief Austine Edeeze, says that only the best will win the party’s nomination for the state’s governorship election in 2019. Edeeze said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abakaliki. He explained that the party would jettison any […]

The post 2019: No zoning arrangement for Ebonyi APC governorship ticket, says Ebonyi APC chieftain appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

