2019: Obasanjo Has No Right To Shortchange Nigerians – Shittu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has no right to shortchange Nigerians by asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek for reelection in 2019, the minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu has said. LEADERSHIP recalls that the former president in a special statement called on President Buhari not to run for a second term in 2019. Speaking to […]

The post 2019: Obasanjo Has No Right To Shortchange Nigerians – Shittu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

