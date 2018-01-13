2019: Okorocha advocates governance over election

The governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has advised politicians against thinking more on election than governance.

He made this known on Friday, when he received the newly posted state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Prof. Francis Emeka Ezeonu.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said all political office holders seeking for a second term in office should be made to produce their score cards to INEC as part of the condition to Contest. He lamented a situation where politician focus more on election rather than governance.

“All political office holders seeking for second term in office should be made to produce their score cards to INEC as part of the condition to Contest, otherwise, the mandate given by both the people and INEC would amount to nothing.

“My concern is that we spend more time talking about election than we spend talking about governance. The recent pronouncement by INEC in January of activities in August, is to the best of my knowledge, taking us off governance into election.

“And if you look at it we barely have spent two years in governance. And once this is pronounced, everybody’s head goes to elections. So we’re virtually derailed the rest of the time for election.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

