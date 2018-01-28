2019: Only Buhari can decide to run for second term – APC National Scribe, Buni
Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said a lot have been achieved by the federal government to earn President Muhammadu Buhari another term of office. He, however, said that it remained solely Buhari’s prerogative to decide whether to run or not. In an apparent reaction to former […]
