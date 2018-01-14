2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidency

The founder and General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Ogba, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to criticisms generated by his reported declaration that God told him to run for presidency in 2019. The cleric, in a series of tweets on Sunday, denied reports that he wanted to run for Nigeria’s presidential seat in […]

2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidency

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

