2019: Political Parties Are Too Many; Others Seeking Registration – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried the high number of political parties in the country, saying the number could pose logistical problems during the 2019 general election. The commission further stated that despite the nation having 68 registered political parties, as many as 100 political associations were still seeking registration as political parties. […]

The post 2019: Political Parties Are Too Many; Others Seeking Registration – INEC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

