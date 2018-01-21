2019 polls: Daura youths promise to purchase nomination form for Buhari

An NGO, Daura Emirate Youth Progressive Movement (DEYPM), says plans are ongoing to purchase nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for second term.

The chairman of the group, Malam Abdulkadir Lawal made this known during a rally at Daura yesterday. The rally was attended by youths across the five government areas that made up Daura Emirate (Daura, Baure, Zango, Mai’adua and Sandamu.)

The chairman of the group also promise to purchase nomination form for the governor of Katsina state , Aminu Bello Masari.

“We will purchase the forms as part of our contribution to support the two political leaders to re-contest during the polls.” he said

According to Lawal, Gov. Masari has succeeded in transforming education, infrastructure and health sectors in the state within the last two years.

He commended the anti corruption crusade of the Federal Government for yielding good results as looted funds are being recovered.

