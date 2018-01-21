2019 polls: INEC faces logistic challenge – Vanguard
|
TVC News
|
2019 polls: INEC faces logistic challenge
Vanguard
Except deliberate steps are taken to reverse the trend, the 2019 general elections could prove very herculean and unwieldy for the nation's electoral management body, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of …
Hope Dims For Diaspora Voting
74m voters registered in second week of January – INEC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!